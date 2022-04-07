Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 7, 2022 – There is widespread panic in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement after six political parties threatened to ditch the coalition ahead of the August polls.

The six parties led by the Maendeleo Chap Chap party stated that they will look for other political partners if their conditions are not met in the Raila camp.

Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, Alfred Mutua, said Azimio has been reduced to a three-party affair where ODM, Wiper, and Jubilee are calling the shots only.

“We must be listened to in order to fully join them. It must be known that time is running out but we still have options that we can invoke anytime,” Governor Mutua stated.

“The document needs to be renegotiated to ensure that all interests are taken care of. The agreement should not be decided by three parties. In the same way that they have introduced zoning through some technical terms, we want them to be done away with,” Mutua added.

Mutua further revealed that only a subset of his party’s members had been permitted to see the draft coalition agreement for a limited period of time.

He stated that such behavior would not be accepted and that they would not sign the agreement until their demands were addressed.

The six parties include Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap, the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) associated with Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, Muungano party led by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, Chama Cha Uzalendo, and Kenya Reforms Party.

