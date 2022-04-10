Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 10, 2022 – Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, has caused panic in the Azimio La Umoja Movement after claiming that Jubilee Party doesn’t trust former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

While speaking on Saturday in Nyeri County, Kega noted that they would choose the least of two evils because they were unlikely to have a strong candidate who would mount a credible presidential campaign.

Kega was reflecting on the 2007 General Election, when Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) teamed up with his enemy, Mwai Kibaki’s Party of National Unity (PNU), to form a grand coalition government.

“Those who are vying for the Presidency, we don’t have our friend ( someone to secure interests). We have also toured the country extensively and we know Raila will become President on August 9. The question is this, when Raila becomes President, where will we be?” Kega posed.

The outspoken lawmaker cautioned the Mt Kenya region that Raila might win the presidency but fall short of securing a majority in Parliament.

In such a case, he warned, the former Prime Minister may join forces with his competitor, Deputy President William Ruto, putting the Jubilee party out in the cold.

“When Baba wins the next General Election, if he doesn’t have enough MPs, he might even go and shake hands with the other person (Ruto) because it is possible. In 2007, it was possible. It is more likely for Ruto and Raila to re-unite than for them to remain permanent enemies,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST