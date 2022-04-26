Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement Deputy Party leader, Farah Maalim, has said Deputy President William Ruto will win the August 9th election with a huge margin if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga refuses to pick former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Tuesday, Maalim who is also a former Lagdera Member of Parliament, said if Kalonzo Musyoka is not made Raila’s running mate in August, then the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team led by Deputy President William Ruto will form the next government.

“It is in the best interest if Azimio-OKA settles for Kalonzo Musyoka as the running mate failure to which, the Presidency will go to Ruto,” Maalim stated.

Maalim’s statement came hours after Kalonzo also said Raila Odinga will lose the election to Ruto if he fails to pick him as his running mate in August.

