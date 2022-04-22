Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – As the tributes continue to trickle in following the death of the 3rd President of the Republic of Kenya, the late Mwai Kibaki, Deputy President William Ruto has not been left behind.

Speaking while on the Kenya Kwanza campaign trail in Western Kenya, Ruto eulogized Kibaki as an economist par excellence and a great leader who strove to grow the country’s economy.

He noted that as Kenya Kwanza, they will strive to build on Kibaki’s rich legacy, especially on the economy, to uplift the hustlers from abject poverty.

“Mwai Kibaki has left behind a rich legacy. He is a man we all respect. We have lost a great son of our country and a great leader. He has laid a solid foundation upon which we are building a great inspiration for the Kenya Kwanza team, especially his focus on the economy of our country,” Ruto stated.

Ruto was joined by his Kenya Kwanza Alliance partners Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi to pay tribute to the departed ex-President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST