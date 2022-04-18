Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 18, 2022 – A new survey conducted by a former Journalist has revealed the name of the best candidate who should deputise former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in August.

The online survey which was conducted by former journalist, David Makali had asked Kenyans who between Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua, Peter Kenneth, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege stands a chance of deputising Raila in August.

The results show that out of 2,707 total respondents who participated in the poll, 40.7 percent voted for Martha Karua.

Kalonzo Musyoka was second with 31.6 percent and Sabina Chege emerged third with 15.8 percent. Peter Kenneth emerged last with 11.9 percent.

This poll is a clear indication that it is high time Kalonzo forgot about deputizing Raila but instead focus on campaigning for him in the Ukambani region.

Here is the screenshot of the poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.