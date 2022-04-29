Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Real Time Operations Agent

Our client, an on-demand Courier Service that delivers products ordered through their mobile app seeks to recruit Real Time Operations Agent, who will be a key point of contact between the company and their customers.

The RTO main task is to coordinate live rider operations and ensure daily performance against a range of KPIs.

Responsibilities

  • Monitor, anticipate and manage the live operation to ensure a great user
  • Manage real-time fleet
  • Lead the communication with the fleet for ongoing orders.
  • Give structured and actionable daily feedback to the ops managers.
  • Ensure a smooth operation by coordinating communication with Live Ops support, clients, couriers, and other operational
  • Ensure that quality assurance checks are completed and maintained.
  • Assist clients with product selection and pricing to improve transportation routes.
  • Monitor deliveries, ensuring customer satisfaction and maintaining accurate logs of all transportation and goods.

Skills 

  • You are aligned with our company values and enact them both in your personal and professional life
  • Effective English written and communication skills
  • Computer proficiency in MS Office, G-docs and call center equipment/software programs
  • Organized and logical, willing to adapt quickly to changing policies and procedures.
  • Must be able to work as part of a team in a fast-paced and pressured environment,
  • communicating effectively with both colleagues and clients and following verbal and written instructions.
  • Must be able to efficiently solve problems relating to dispatch of orders locally.

Qualifications

  • Degree/diploma level in a Business or Social Sciences related field, or having equivalent work experience (6 + months).
  • Previous call center experience is required or at least 1year experience in a similar role.
  • Proficiency in English (Excellent verbal and written communication skills)
  • Computer Literacy: Knowledge and Confidence in MS office
  • At least 1-2 years’ experience of sales or marketing in a B2B environment
  • Sales and marketing best practice / knowledge of current tools (i.e. CRM tools)
  • Swahili or any other local language is an advantage
  • Candidates MUST indicate their preferred Locations

How to Apply

Applicants who meet the requirements stated above should send their applications and detailed CVs with a day – time Telephone number to the email address: jobs1@hcsafrica.com.

Indicate Real Time Operations Agent on the Subject line- with your location.

Candidates MUST indicate their Current and Expected salaries.

