Thursday, April 28, 2022 – An OnlyFans model will stand trial after being accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.

Abigail White, 23, has been charged with the murder of Bradley Lewis, a dad-of-four.

She was at Bristol Crown Court yesterday, April 25, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

A trial date of October 10, 2022, was set by His Honour Judge Blair QC as White did not enter a plea and will remain in custody until the date of the trial, reports the Daily Star.

Ahead of the provisional October 10 trial, there will be a separate hearing on July 8.

Bradley Lewis, who was described as “a fantastic, beautiful person”, died in hospital on March 25, 2022, after suffering a stab wound to his chest at an address in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, UK.

Tributes have since poured in for Bradley, from friends, family and members of his football team. His family said: “Our wonderful much-loved son Bradley, taken from us too early.”

Another said: “Your family will miss you so much and those beautiful children of yours are going to miss you so much my brother.

“You have grown to be the man everyone wanted you to be, so respected and loved.”

Hanham Athletic Football Club (HAFC) also released a statement to Bradley, who played as a reserve.

They said: “HAFC are deeply saddened to advise that one of our reserve team players, Brad Lewis, passed away.

“We remembered Brad with a minutes’ silence before our fixture yesterday.

“Our deepest condolences to all of Brad’s family and friends.”