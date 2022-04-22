Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 April 2022 – A former member of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s controversial church has taken to social media to reminisce the days when he used to follow his teachings blindly.

He posted bottles of anointed oil that he bought from the rogue prophet and said back then, he was a fool.

He is now demanding his money back from prophet Bushiri.

“Once upon a time (2016), I was fool. I want my money back,” he wrote on Facebook and shared the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.