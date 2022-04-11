Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – Tunisian sailor, Eya Guezguez, has tragically died while training at sea with her twin sister, Sarra.

The 17-year-old, who competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the age of 16, passed away on Sunday following an accident where the vessel capsized due to wind.

Her sister, who competed alongside her in the sailing tournament at Tokyo 2020 Games last summer, survived the tragic sinking.

Her passing was first reported by Tunisian journalist Souhail Khmira, who tweeted: ‘Eya Guezguez, Tunisian Olympic Windsurfer, has passed away today after an accident at practice. May she Rest In Peace.

The official Twitter page of ETTACHKILA also paid tribute to the young sailor, by saying: ‘Barely 16 years old, our sailing champion, Eya Guezguez died today following an accident during training for the national team.

‘We extend our condolences to her family and love ones.’

La Pelota creator Zied Jendoubi, wrote: ‘Eya Guezguez, died following an accident during training for the national sailing team.

‘Eya, was with her twin sister, the youngest Olympian at Tokyo 2021.’

According to reports, the Guezguez sisters finished in 21st place in the 49er FX event but were planning to compete at future Olympic Games and improve on their debut performance after arriving in Tokyo as their nation’s youngest athletes.