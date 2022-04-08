Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 8, 2022 – There is a video that resurfaced recently where Will Smith is seen pleading with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to stop filming him during a live Instagram broadcast.

In the clip shared on Reddit on Thursday April 7, Pinkett Smith discussed having a therapist and author Esther Perel as a guest on her show, Red Table Talk.

After announcing that Perel was “coming to the table,” Pinkett Smith, 50, asked her movie star husband, 53: “Would you say she has been instrumental in you and I redefining our relationship?”

A visibly unimpressed Smith responded: “I would say, don’t just start filming me without asking me if you can film me.”

“Esther, come help us again, please,” said Pinkett Smith, before briefly turning the camera on herself. “I’m still dealing with foolishness.”

“Don’t… Nah, nah,” Smith said in response, before an undeterred Pinkett Smith pressed on in her line of questioning.

“Would you say that she helped us heal the hurts that we caused between one another?” Girls Trip star Pinkett Smith inquired.

Smith quipped: “My social media presence is my bread and butter, okay? So you can’t just use me for social media and not… I’m standing in my house. Don’t just start rolling.”

“Please watch Esther at the Red Table,” said Pinkett Smith as the clip came to a close, “because she’s helped us a lot. Can’t you tell?”

“Everybody thinks that as soon as you find out there’s an affair you got to get a divorce,” said Pinkett Smith at the time, per People.

“I’m not of that persuasion,” Perel replied, “because I think there are many relational betrayals. Contempt, neglect, and violence and indifference and nobody tells people, ‘Leave, leave, get the hell out.'”

“And especially on women, it’s the real new pressure,” she went on. “God forbid you still love the person who actually cheated on you. Maybe that person is a lot of things and cheated on you. It’s like the shame of staying, now that you can go you’ve got to get out.”

Pinkett Smith went on to confess during a Red Table Talk special in 2020 that she had previously had an extramarital romantic relationship with August Alsina. She famously referred to the situation as an “entanglement” as she spoke with Smith.

The couple’s relationship has faced increased scrutiny after Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars in reaction to the comedian’s joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about suffering hair loss due to alopecia.

After slapping Rock at the Oscars, Smith returned to his seat beside Pinkett Smith as he warned the comedian to “keep my wife’s name out your f******k mouth.”

Watch the video below…