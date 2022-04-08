Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 8, 2022 – Old tweets shared by Christian Toby Obumseli have emerged after he was stabbed to death by his white girlfriend, Courtney Tailor Chenney.

In old tweets shared by Christian, he called out black women and said that “white tatties” are greater than “black titties”.

In tweets shared between 2012 to 2018, he slut-shamed black women and said he doesn’t talk to them.

Sadly, Christian’s girlfriend, a white woman who is an OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer, stabbed him to death in their Miami apartment on Sunday night, April 3.

Following the stabbing, Clenney was detained and while at the police station, she was threatening to kill herself.

Officers took her to the hospital where she was hospitalized under the Baker Act, and at the moment, she is not facing any charges.

Ashley Vaughn, a friend of the couple said courtney Tailor Clenney was known to hit Obumseli whenever they had an argument.

She called for justice for Christian.

Below are old tweets Christian shared belittling black women.