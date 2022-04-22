Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, have finally agreed on the candidates who will be the Azimio–One Kenya Alliance flagbearer for the hotly contested Nairobi race.

For the governor position, Uhuru and Raila have settled on renowned corporate Guru, Polycarp Igathe, who will be deputised by Westlands Member of Parliament, Tim Wanyonyi.

ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna will be the Azimio candidate for the Nairobi senate race.

The duo also agreed that former Kibwezi MP Phillip Kaloki will be the third County Assembly speaker of Nairobi if Azimio forms the government in August.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Friday, Igathe thanked Uhuru and Raila for believing in him and said he will transform the city into a world-class metropolis.

“I’m very pleased to tell you verbally that they have already confirmed to me that they will be supporting my candidature as the governor of Nairobi County and we are going together as a team,” Igathe stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.