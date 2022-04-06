Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Office Attendant
Job Purpose
The job holders are responsible for collecting and delivering mail, maintaining cleanliness of offices supervising by outsources cleaning service providers and tea services. The job holder may be deployed as kitchen attendants, garden attendants and patient attendants among other semi-skilled jobs.
Responsibilities
- Attend to general routine office services
- Perform messengerial duties
- Perform cleaning services
- Collection and disposal of general waste
- Ensure tidiness of the working environment
- Provide specifications for cleaning materials and equipment
- Oversee of cleaning services offered by outsources cleaning services
- Keeping safe custody of cleaning materials and equipment
- Dispatch letters, files and other documents
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Mean Grade D or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution
- Proficiency in computer application
- Fulfil the requirements of chapter six (6) of the Constitution
Competencies
- Interpersonal skills
- Public Relations Skills
- Excellent Communication and people skills in both English and Kiswahili
- Highly organized
- Ability to work without supervision
Terms of employment
Employment is a one-year renewable contract with a probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade depending on education,
experience and demonstrated competency.
The following will be required during the interviews:
- Certificate of good conduct, Higher
- Educations Loans Board compliance certificate, KRA Tax compliance certificate, Credit
- Reference Bureau clearance certificate, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission clearance.
How to Apply
- All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements.
- Must include a current CV with names of at least 2 referees.
- Kindly attach your CV, signed cover letter, copies of certified academic and professional certificates, testimonials and other relevant documents.
- A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent projectpositions@kemri.org not later than 13th April 2022 latest 5:00 p.m.
