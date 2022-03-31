Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Office Attendant

Job Purpose

The job holders are responsible for collecting and delivering mail, maintaining cleanliness of offices supervising by outsources cleaning service providers and tea services. The job holder may be deployed as kitchen attendants, garden attendants and patient attendants among other semi-skilled jobs.

Responsibilities

Attend to general routine office services

Perform messengerial duties

Perform cleaning services

Collection and disposal of general waste

Ensure tidiness of the working environment

Provide specifications for cleaning materials and equipment

Oversee of cleaning services offered by outsources cleaning services

Keeping safe custody of cleaning materials and equipment

Dispatch letters, files and other documents

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Mean Grade D or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Proficiency in computer application

Fulfil the requirements of chapter six (6) of the Constitution

Competencies

Interpersonal skills

Public Relations Skills

Excellent Communication and people skills in both English and Kiswahili

Highly organized

Ability to work without supervision

Terms of employment

Employment is a one-year renewable contract with a probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade depending on education,

experience and demonstrated competency.

The following will be required during the interviews:

Certificate of good conduct, Higher

Educations Loans Board compliance certificate, KRA Tax compliance certificate, Credit

Reference Bureau clearance certificate, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission clearance.

How to Apply

All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements.

Must include a current CV with names of at least 2 referees.

Kindly attach your CV, signed cover letter, copies of certified academic and professional certificates, testimonials and other relevant documents.

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent projectpositions@kemri.org not later than 13th April 2022 latest 5:00 p.m.