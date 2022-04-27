Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Office Assistant

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience Required:

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

At least a mean grade of D+ (plus) (KNQF Level 2 or equivalent) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in English and Kiswahili languages;

Good interpersonal skills; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution.

Responsibilities:

Key Duties and Responsibilities –

Cleaning offices, machines/ equipment/apparatus;

Collecting and disposing of waste;

Dusting offices and ensuring habitable office conditions;

Moving or carrying office equipment, and furniture and ensuring orderly arrangement; and dispatching letters.

Arranging for meeting venues professionally and timely;

Keeping an inventory of kitchen equipment;

How to Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) on recruitment.knqa.go.ke to apply for this position before 10 May 2022.