Office Assistant – Cleaning and Refreshments Department . Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM).

Job Purpose:

To support KAM office administrative processes by undertaking cleaning and housekeeping services in support of a conducive and ambient work environment at KAM.

Qualifications

College certificate or diploma in housekeeping or food and beverages

Hold a minimum of high school KCSE certificate

Minimum of 3 years relevant work experience in a busy office setting

Hold a valid police clearance certificate

Food handlers’ certification is an added advantage

Understanding of workplace Safety precautions

Knowledge of Sanitary and Hygiene Regulations and procedures at work place

Experience as an office assistant or in a related field and ability to write clearly is an added advantage

Warm personality with strong communication skills.

Ability to work well under limited supervision and pressure

How to Apply:

Qualifying candidates to complete the online application and submit their CV and Application letter only to hr@kam.co.keindicating the words “Office Assistant” on the email subject line so as to reach us not later than April 7, 2022.