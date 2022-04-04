Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Office Assistant – Cleaning and Refreshments Department . Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM).
Job Purpose:
To support KAM office administrative processes by undertaking cleaning and housekeeping services in support of a conducive and ambient work environment at KAM.
Qualifications
- College certificate or diploma in housekeeping or food and beverages
- Hold a minimum of high school KCSE certificate
- Minimum of 3 years relevant work experience in a busy office setting
- Hold a valid police clearance certificate
- Food handlers’ certification is an added advantage
- Understanding of workplace Safety precautions
- Knowledge of Sanitary and Hygiene Regulations and procedures at work place
- Experience as an office assistant or in a related field and ability to write clearly is an added advantage
- Warm personality with strong communication skills.
- Ability to work well under limited supervision and pressure
How to Apply:
Qualifying candidates to complete the online application and submit their CV and Application letter only to hr@kam.co.keindicating the words “Office Assistant” on the email subject line so as to reach us not later than April 7, 2022.
