Office Administrator

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience Required:

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

Diploma (KNQF Level 6 or equivalent) in Secretarial Studies or any other equivalent from a recognized institution;

Have passed the following examinations from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC);

Typewriting III (Minimum 50 w.p.m.)/Computerized document processing III;

Shorthand III (120 w.p.m);

Business English III/Communications I;

Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III;

Secretarial Duties II;

Commerce II;

Proficiency in computer applications;

Meet the provision of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Responsibilities:

Attending to visitors/clients;

Handling telephone calls and inquiries;

Handling customer inquiries and complaints;

Ensuring the security of office records, equipment, and documents;

Ensuring the confidentiality of office information;

Record keeping for correspondences and file movement;

Managing office protocol and etiquette;

Managing petty cash for the respective office;

Maintaining an up to date file movement register;

Coordinating the general administration of the respective department/office;

Coordinating schedule of meetings and appointments for the respective departments/office;

Coordinating travel arrangements for the respective departments/office;

Coordinating appointments and travel itineraries for the Chief Manager;

Preparing responses to simple routine correspondence for Chief Manger; and

Monitoring procedures for record-keeping for correspondences.

Ensuring security, integrity, and confidentiality of data; and

Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) on recruitment.knqa.go.ke to apply for this position before 10 May 2022.