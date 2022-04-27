Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Executive Office Administrator

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience Required:

For appointment to this grade an officer must have at least:

Bachelor’s Degree (KNQF Level 7 or equivalent) in any of the following fields: Information Technology, Computer Science, Business IT, Software Engineering, ICT Project Management, Computer Engineering or other relevant and equivalent qualifications from a recognized Institution.

Supervisory Course lasting not less than two (2) weeks from a recognized institution.

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Responsibilities:

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring the security of office equipment, documents, and records;

Recording dictation in shorthand and transcribing in typewritten form; processing data and managing e-office;

Planning and organizing meetings, workshops/conferences, and seminars; operating office equipment;

Responding to correspondences; attending to visitors/clients; handling telephone calls, inquiries and appointments;

Handling protocols and confirming travel itineraries, and managing office petty cash.

Guiding and supervising lower secretarial personnel.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) on recruitment.knqa.go.ke to apply for this Post before 10 May 2022.