Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politician has threatened to vote for Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate for Nairobi gubernatorial seat, Johnson Sakaja, if Azimio La Umoja Movement settles on corporate guru Polycarp Igathe.

In a meeting that was reportedly held at the State House on Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, agreed that Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi should drop his bid and be Igathe’s running mate during the August polls.

Speaking about the new power arrangement in Nairobi, Nairobi ODM politician, Antony Kiberenge, rejected the arrangement, saying if Wanyonyi will not be on the ballot, Azimio supporters will vote for his rival Senator Johnson Sakaja of United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“Our options are; 1. Tim Wanyonyi on ODM 2. Tim Wanyonyi as Independent In the worst-case scenario, kufa dereva kufa makanga- SAKAJA. Not because we want Sakaja. But as a protest vote,” Kiberenge tweeted on Wednesday morning.

