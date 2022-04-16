Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 16, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga may be pissed with his Chairman John Mbadi after he talked ill of his party.

This is after he appeared to suggest that Raila’s party is full of empty promises and that he does not want to be used to defend the indefensible.

According to Mbadi, who is also the Suba South Member of Parliament, he will not participate in the campaigns for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidates in Homa Bay.

He noted that he had communicated his decision to his party leader Raila Odinga and the Homa Bay County aspirants.

He explained that he has previously been held accountable for failed promises made by party candidates to Homa Bay residents during their campaigns.

“The main reason I do not want to involve myself in Homa Bay politics is that the governor who we endorsed in 2013 and 2017 did not work as expected and all the questions were directed to me.

“As the ODM party chair, people ask me tough questions that I cannot answer because simple things like the maintenance of a hospital have not been done. I carried the burden of failed promises and I do not want to do that again,” he stated.

Mbadi stated that he was focusing on Raila’s presidential campaigns and was assisting the party in finding consensus among candidates in various counties across the country.

At the same time, Mbadi clarified his earlier statement where he told ODM supporters to choose other candidates if ODM issues tickets to candidates they do not approve.

According to him, he was not campaigning against ODM candidates but said voters will choose their leaders independently.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.