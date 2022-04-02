Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 02 April 2022 – A video of a woman treating her husband like a king has surfaced online and sparked reactions.

While some arrogant wives don’t even open doors for their husbands when they come back home from work, this submissive woman gives her husband special treatment that motivates him to even work harder for his family.

Self-proclaimed boychild president Cyprian Nyakundi shared the video and captioned it, “Dear young king, if you’re not getting this kind of reception from the person who’s living in your crib, eating your food, enjoying elec from exploitative KPLC, then leave now.

“Usikulishwe standards, motivational quotes na fake British accent za upus kama Bien wa Sauti Sol,”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.