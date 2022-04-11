Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo on Sunday lost his cool after he insulted Kiambu County residents while drumming up support for Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid in August.

The incident happened in Kikuyu town when Ruto invited Kabogo to address the huge gathering that had turned up to welcome Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders.

However, while he was making his speech, a section of rowdy youth interrupted him. As the mayhem escalated, the Tujibebe Party leader lost his cool and started hurling insults at them calling them wapumbavu (fools).

“If you have been sent here to cause chaos, just know we are peaceful people. If you are the one who has paid the youth to disrupt our rally, go die. Kenya belongs to all of us,” Kabogo said.

Further in his speech, Kabogo insisted that he joined Ruto’s team after weighing all options and saw it is the latter who has a better chance of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August polls.

“I am not a prophet or a witch but I have seen Ruto will win the elections,” Kabogo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST