Monday, March 25, 2022 – A new opinion poll has shown how Deputy President William Ruto will beat former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is currently on a one-week tour of the United States.

The online poll which was conducted by renowned blogger, Abraham Mutai, had asked Kenyans who between Raila, Ruto and Safina party presidential hopeful, Jimmy Wanjigi, they will choose as president in August.

In the poll, 50.6 percent of the respondents said they will vote for Ruto, while 42 percent said they will support Raila Odinga.

Only 7.4 percent of the respondent said they will support Jimmy Wanjigi

If this poll is indicative of what will happen in August, then it will be a huge blow to Raila Odinga since it means Ruto will win in the first round avoiding a run-off.

A run-off is conducted when neither candidate attains the 50+1 minimum margin.

Here is the screenshot of the poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.