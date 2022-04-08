Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 8, 2022 – Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, would beat Deputy President William Ruto if presidential elections are held today.

This is according to the latest opinion poll which has shown that Raila has maintained a steady lead ahead of the August presidential contest as Ruto trails.

According to polls by Statistics Kenya released yesterday, Raila would be elected the 5th president if the election were held today, with a popularity of 45%.

On the other hand, Ruto, who is expected to fly the flag of the yet-to-be-registered Kenya Kwanza coalition, would emerge second with a popularity rate of 42%.

“In summary, Raila Odinga has now overtaken William Ruto. He polled at 45% followed by Ruto at 42%. Jimi Wanjigi came third at 1%. Interestingly, 11% of the voters remain undecided,” Statistics Kenya stated.

According to the poll conducted between 16.03.2022 and 30.03.2022, none of the leading presidential candidates will win in the first round.

The constitution requires one to get 50% plus 1 vote of the total votes cast in an election to be declared the winner of a presidential election.

Raila’s impressive popularity is attributed to the numerous endorsements from different political parties now in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition and their leaders not fielding any other presidential candidate.

In terms of regions, the former prime minister is the most popular candidate in Nyanza, Western, Coast, Nairobi, North Eastern, and Eastern.

On the other hand, DP Ruto has maintained his grip on the popular voting blocs of Rift Valley and Central Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.