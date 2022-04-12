Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Kathy Lamkin, best known for her roles in No Country for Old Men and Texas Chainsaw Massacre, has died at the age of 74.

Lamkin was cast in the role of Desert Aire trailer park’s manager in the Coen brothers’ 2007 Oscar-winning film No Country for Old Men, alongside Javier Bardem.

The Texas-born actress also portrayed the mysterious Tea Lady in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, which was released in 2006.

News of Lamkin’s death was announced by the Linda McAlister talent agency on Instagram.

The Texas-based agency revealed that Lamkin died on 4 April after suffering from a short illness.

The post’s caption read: “Kathy was immensely talented and such a kind and funny soul. She lives on in the great roles that she so creatively and uniquely brought to life. How amazing to have known this incredible person.

“Heartfelt love and prayers to her wonderful family and universe of friends.”

Lamkin hails from Graham, Texas, and taught theatre arts at Codwell Elementary School in Houston before setting up Unicorn School of Acting and USA Theatre, according to Deadline.

In 2002, she started commuting from Houston to Los Angeles in an effort to take her acting career to the next level.

Kathy was cast as the Tea Lady in Trailer in the 2003 horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and subsequently landed a number of other roles in shows such as Malcolm In The Middle, Nip/Tuck, Medium, and Boston Legal.

She played ‘Woman In Hospital Blues’ in the 2005 comedy crime film Kiss Kiss Bang Bang starring Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer.

She reprised her role as Tea Lady in the 2006 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.

More recent films include a role in the 2013 film Sweetwater also starring Ed Harris and January Jones.

Lamkin is survived by her husband Stephen L. Lamkin, her daughter Katy, her son Greg and his wife Kamie, and two grandchildren, according to Deadline.