Friday, 08 April 2022 – Two thugs who had attacked a middle-aged man were fatally wounded by police officers Wednesday night, as they escaped from the scene of the incident in Njiru, Nairobi County.

The two who were part of a six-man gang that has been terrorizing residents in the larger Kayole area had just knifed a man who was walking home leaving him sprawled on the ground in a pool of blood.

After taking away the victim’s mobile phone and other valuables, the six walked away casually towards an alley in Zanaki area, as members of the public who had witnessed the daring attack raised alarm.

Luckily, two officers based at Soweto police station who were on foot patrol responded to the distress calls on time, as the boisterous gang took leave casually, having accomplished their mission.

The swift reaction by the officers was therefore an unpleasant surprise to the Kayole six, as they came face to face with two lanky officers of towering height, recently enlisted in the service. The thugs immediately opened fire sending the officers on prone position, as they responded to the provocation in equal measure.

As a result, two of the thugs were fatally wounded as their four accomplices fled the scene heavily inflicted with gunshot injuries. One firearm and a bloodstained knife used in attacking the innocent civilian was recovered from the suspects.

The officers assisted by members of the public helped the injured man to a city hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the thugs were moved to the city mortuary pending identification.

Detectives based in Kayole are looking for the four suspects who escaped and are advising them to denounce crime before what befell the Katombi gang in nearby Mathare, is visited on them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.