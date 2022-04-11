Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 April 2022 – Nicah The Queen has sparked reactions after revealing that she is planning to be a member of the LGBTQ community.

Taking to social media after breaking up with her fiance DJ Slavher, the mother of two asked whether it’s possible for one to be born again Christian and at the same time be a lesbian.

She revealed that she has a crush on Michelle Ntalami’s former lover Makena Njeri.

“Can a born-again Christian be a lesbian?” she wrote, adding that she is tempted to slide into Makena’s DM.

Check out her post.

