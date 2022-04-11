Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 April 2022 – Struggling gospel singer, Veronica Wanja alias Nicah the Queen, has parted ways with her hunk fiancé DJ Slahver.

The well-endowed singer took to social media and said that at times, people fall in love and out of love, adding that they had come into an agreement to go separate ways.

“Slahver and I have decided to call it quits and go our separate ways! People can fall in love and they can also fall out,” she wrote in part.

She further wished Slavher the best in his endeavors.

“All in all we move on regardless! I wish him nothing but the best!” she added.

Nicah and Slavher had been displaying PDAs on social media before they broke up.

In February, she sparked reactions after sharing a video washing his feet like a baby.

She had hinted that they were planning to get married in a white wedding.

Slavher, a former makanga with Ummoiner matatus, is a notorious playboy with multiple baby mamas.

Nicah found out recently that he was cheating on her with different ladies.

