Friday, 22 April 2022 – Newly signed Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is being sued in Los Angeles for allegedly texting private, sexually explicit photographs of a woman to ‘two well-known celebrities’ in 2020.

The woman, identified as ‘Jane Doe,’ claims she and Miller were dating in 2020 when they took photographs of themselves engaged in ‘sexual acts,’ with an understanding they pictures would remain private, according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

The woman says Miller, ‘in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage,’ shared the ‘sexually explicit’ photos with two unidentified celebrities. It’s unclear what the circumstances were behind Miller’s alleged jealousy.

‘This the b**** you want?’ Miller allegedly asked in a 2020 text message, which contained a sexually explicit photo of Jane Doe. ‘You can have her dawg.’

The woman is seeking unspecified damages and has asked the court to order Miller to cease sharing the alleged photographs of her.

Jane Doe’s attorney characterized her lawsuit as an attempt to hold the rich and famous accountable for their actions.

‘[Celebrities and professional athletes] think laws do not apply because of fame, money and power,’ read the lawsuit.

‘However, professional athletes are not exempt from the law and Miler’s vindictive, manipulative and unlawful actions must not be overlooked.’

Miller is now entering his 11th NFL season after winning titles with the Rams and, previously, with the Denver Broncos. The Dallas native and Texas A&M product has remained productive, recording 8.5 sacks and 49 tackles last season.

He has earned more than $144 million over his decade-long career, according to Spotrac.com.