Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Bonfire Adventures CEO, Simon Kabu, has finally come out to narrate his side of the story after his wife Sarah hinted that their marriage was on the rocks.

Sarah ranted through her WhatsApp stories last Sunday and revealed all has not been well between her and her husband.

She bitterly complained that Kabu had bribed police and taken away their two children and eloped with his new woman.

Reports had it that their union was wrecked by their former employee identified as Esther Njoroge.

Simon and Esther are said to have started their illicit affair while she was still working at Bonfire.

Reports further indicated that he financed her to start a rival tour company known as Bountiful Safaris after she left Bonfire.

Simon has denied that his marriage is on the rocks amid breakup rumours while engaging with his fans on Instagram during Question-and-Answer (Q&A) session.

He put it clear that he doesn’t have a side chick.

“Do you have a side chick?” a nosy fan asked him and he responded saying; ”Wewe! apana. Happily married to one wife.”

The Bonfire Adventures CEO also stressed that all was well between him and his wife Sarah.

See screenshots.

