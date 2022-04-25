Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 25, 2022 – Netflix has canceled the sequel to Will Smith’s 2017 action film ‘Bright’ after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The actor’s 2017 sci-fi action thriller ‘Bright’ directed by David Ayer, has been cancelled by the streaming giant, according to a Bloomberg source.

His National Geographic nature series, ‘Pole to Pole’ which follows the 53-year-old star to the North and South Poles, and was set to begin filming in three weeks, has been paused until fall 2022, the news outlet reported.

The sudden cancellation of ‘Bright’ is apparently unrelated to the recent controversy surrounding Smith, who made global headlines after he slugged Chris Rock during last month’s Academy Awards show, Bloomberg reported.

Additional projects Smith had lined up that have been getting smacked down, include a movie for Sony that has been delayed and another Netflix project, ‘Fast and Loose’.

In March, Smith slapped Academy Awards presenter Chris Rock on stage after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Chris Rock, 57, was presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary during the event at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood when he joked about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

The actress has openly shared her alopecia struggles, and did not laugh at the joke when he compared her to the shaved head look of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.

Smith then approached the stage and slapped Rock hard across the face with his right hand.

The Academy issued a statement banning Smith from attending and being part of any Academy event or programs: ‘The Board of Governors has decided, for a period of 10 years, from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs in person or virtually,’ the statement read, in part.

‘We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances,’ the organization continued. ‘We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters, and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast.’

Smith told Page Six after the Academy’s April 8 board ruling : ‘I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,’ he said.