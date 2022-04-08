Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 April 2022 – Comedian Mulamwah has gone on a ranting spree and revealed that his ex-lover, Carol Sonnie, had a side guy when they were dating.

Mulamwah said Carol would visit the guy’s apartment in Kikuyu without his knowledge.

He discovered the illicit affair when neighbours sent him videos of Carol partying and kissing the guy in his apartment.

When he confronted Sonnie after gathering evidence, she told him that he was also cheating.

The new revelations come after Mulamwah denied that he is the biological father of their daughter Keilah.

It’s not clear whether he conducted a secret DNA test.

See his posts.

