Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – There is a video going viral online that shows neighbours saving a woman and her child from her abusive husband.

The woman was getting beaten by her husband when neighbours arrived and dragged the child and the woman out of the house.

The woman and her child are seen bleeding from the face. The baby, who looks less than 1, appeared shocked by the entire incident.

Watch the shocking video below.