Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, April 28, 2022 – American singer Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay have walked down the aisle for the second time, two years after they separated.

TMZ reported that the “So Sick” singer, 42, and the former reality star, 36, threw an over-the-top wedding on a rooftop of the new Resorts World complex in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Their guests included former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum Tammy Rivera.

TMZ obtained videos of the bride and groom dancing to Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” and, of course, Ne-Yo’s “Miss Independent.”

The former “World of Dance” judge had said in a video shared on Instagram in the early hours of Sunday April 24, that he felt “honored and beyond happy” to be in a good place with his wife again. “This weekend means the world to me,” Renay added.

The pair first married in February 2016, but Ne-Yo filed for divorce in March 2020, which Renay claimed to have learned about on the internet.

The Grammy winner withdrew the paperwork soon after and explained that he and the “Platinum Life” alum had reconciled while quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ne-Yo and Renay share three children together: sons Shaffer Jr., 6, and Roman, 3, and daughter Isabella, whom they welcomed in June 2021 after getting back together.

The singer-songwriter also has two kids with ex Monyetta Shaw: daughter Madilyn, 11, and son Mason, 10.