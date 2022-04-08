Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 8, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has reacted to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission’s (NCIC) list of hate speech words in the most bullish way ever.

Barely hours after the Commission chairman Samuel Kobia unveiled ‘Hatupangwingwi’ among words that can incite hate, DP Ruto dropped a song in response to the commission.

DP Ruto took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to release an over 3-minute remix of the now popular ‘Sipangwingwi’ song featuring its original composer, Gengetone artiste X-Ray.

The video, which the DP captioned ‘Hatupangwingwi’ – had at the time of publishing garnered over 50,000 views on the social networking site and counting, eliciting mixed reactions from Kenyans on social media.

According to NCIC, ‘Hatupangwingwi’, which loosely translates to ‘No one can arrange us’, is dangerous as it allegedly implies that some families and communities have held on to power and influence for far too long.

“Hatupangwingwi!,”’ Ruto wrote and shared the video.

Here is the video…

