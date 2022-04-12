Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Trans Nzoia gubernatorial aspirant, George Natembeya, has decried mass voter bribery currently going on in his county.

Speaking over the weekend, the former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner alleged that some aspirants were literally buying national identification cards from prospective voters for as low as Ksh1,000.

According to Natembeya, the scheme being orchestrated by his rivals is meant to influence the outcomes of the nominations and the August 9 polls.

The gubernatorial hopeful alleged that the politicians were deceiving unsuspecting voters that the ID card is not a requirement for one to cast their ballot in the August polls.

“They have been moving from one household to another buying ID cards. Each is bought at Ksh1,000 and the victims are told that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will provide a separate card that will be used during voting,” he alleged.

Natembeya asked the residents of Trans Nzoia to be wary of the group seeking to ‘buy’ their democratic right. He further called on law-enforcement agencies to be vigilant and bring the offenders to book.

“What I would like to tell the people is that your ID is what you will use to vote come August 9, and not any other card. We want to ask those charged with the responsibility of managing the elections to do their job,” he reiterated.

He called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to investigate cases of mass voter bribery with immediate effect.

His comments come amid pressure piled on IEBC to guarantee free, fair and credible elections in the August vote.

