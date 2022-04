Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 07 April 2022 – A middle-aged Somali man caused a stir after he went to the streets with a placard to look for a wife.

He camped along the busy Mombasa Road and raised the placard that had a message to the ladies.

“Natafuta mke( I am looking for a wife),” he wrote on the placard and displayed his phone number.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.