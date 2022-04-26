Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 26, 2022 –The National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) has submitted the name of Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu for vetting and consideration as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

The party, through its secretary-general Fidelis Nguuli, said Ngilu has all the qualities to deputise Raila who is the Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential flagbearer.

“As a pioneering affiliate member of the said coalition, it gives us pleasure to submit the name of our Party leader Charity Ngilu for vetting, evaluation and consideration aforesaid,” Nguuli said.

On April 21, Azimio-One Kenya Alliance’s top Council sanctioned a process to identify Raila’s running mate ahead of the August 9 polls.

The alliance’s top organ tasked a panel to recommend possible persons for the second-highest position.

Other notables figures who want to deputise Raila Odinga include Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Peter Kenneth, and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya.

