Monday, 11 April 2022 – Former Nairobi Diaries socialite, Mishi Dora, left tongues wagging over the weekend after she spent huge sums of money in a high-end city club.

Mishi Dora was celebrating her birthday with friends and she claimed that she spent over Ksh 200,000 on alcohol.

She flaunted the bill of Ksh 204, 250 that she allegedly accrued at the club and captioned it, ‘’ My birthday bill lol”.

Her post sparked reactions since a few years ago, she desperately begged for financial help from wellwishers after she was admitted at Nairobi Hospital, following inflammation of her lung.

She was begging fans and well-wishers to help her to clear a medical bill of Ksh 147,000.

