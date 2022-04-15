Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 15 April 2022 – Six years ago, city businesswoman Laura Akunga left tongues wagging after gifting her husband a Landcruiser VX worth Ksh 10 million when he turned 30 years old.

Fast forward to 2022, the flamboyant businesslady is being accused of conning an investor $8,120 (KSh 938k) in a breach of contract.

According to the investor, he was introduced to Laura in January 2021 by a mutual associate.

The investor signed a business deal with her.

She then started playing cat and mouse games after receiving the money.

The investor tried to reach out to her but his efforts bore no fruits.

She went ahead and blocked him.

After conducting more investigations, the investor discovered that she was a notorious con woman.

Apparently, she had also conned an Indian businessman Ksh 4 Million.

The victim wants the court to compel her to return the money.

Below are throwback photos when Akunga surprised her husband with a VX.

