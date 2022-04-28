Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 28 April 2022 – Mzee Kibor’s youngest widow, Eunita Chelimo, claims that other family members are plotting to disinherit her of the property left behind by her husband.

Speaking to the press, Chelimo alleged that she was ejected from her Kabenes matrimonial home on Tuesday and her livestock shared among her stepchildren.

She was also physically assaulted by a family member, prompting her to report the matter to the police.

Her farm inputs and tractors were also taken away and divided among her co-wives children.

“I have even lost my Kabenes matrimonial home to the children of my co-wives who have occupied the home.”

“Now there is a plot to disinherit my children because all our properties have been caveated and I can’t even raise the money for my children’s education,” she said.

Chelimo said the plot to deny her a share of the inheritance started even before her husband was buried.

Kibor’s children are behind the plot to disinherit her.

“I was surprised to be served with property restrictions filed by some of Mzee Kibor’s children, which were interestingly issued on April 1, the same day we were burying him,” she said.

“Since then I have had no peace because I have been ejected from my Kabenes matrimonial home and on Tuesday my 57 livestock were shared by my co-wives’ children and they left me with nothing,” she added.

She called on the Government to come to her aid.

