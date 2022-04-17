Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 17 April 2022 – A frustrated Chama Cha Kazi aspirant has written a letter to Moses Kuria to express his woes after his ticket was reportedly sold to another aspirant when he was burying his grandmother.

Mathew Mukuka Mwangi, who is vying for a Parliamentary seat, complained that he has been loyal to Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi party, only to be betrayed.

Read the letter that he wrote below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.