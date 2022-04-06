Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Controversial Kikuyu gospel singer, Mary Lincoln, took to social media after her successful event at Ruiru Stadium which she hosted last Sunday to celebrate 10 years of Music Ministry and gushed over her husband, Njogu Wa Njoroge.

Njogu was among those who organized the event and his wife couldn’t hide her emotions after the stadium was packed to the brim.

She posted his photos on her Facebook page and gushed over him

‘’This man. Handsome and smart bae. God bless him. May he live long,’’, she wrote.

Mary Lincoln and Njogu Wa Njoroge got married in 2020 through a traditional wedding.

Njogu dumped his first wife, who supported him when he was broke and struggling and married Mary Lincoln.

