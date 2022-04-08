Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 April 2022 – A South African lady, identified as Zukiswa Joyi, is proud to be a virgin in her early thirties.

The 32-year-old lady, who is a worship leader and part-time Law student at the University of South Africa, said on Twitter that prayer and fasting has helped her to remain pure.

She confessed that she gets sex cravings at times but the Holy Spirit guides her.

She is planning to launch a book titled ‘Holy Virgin’ to speak about her journey of being a virgin at 32 years of age and inspire young ladies to remain pure.

“I’m not a Virgin by Accident at the age of 32. I had to make some serious decisions and set some boundaries, I had to pray, I had to fast, I’m not a rock, I’m human I’ve got hormones, my body craves sex sometimes (incase you think your sexual cravings are anything special, so you feel you must satisfy them) No Sir, We tame our flesh through the Holy Ghost, If you submit your flesh to the Holy Spirit he will help you.

How did I overcome and still overcoming by God’s grace?

I unpack all this in my book titled “The Horny Virgin,” that will be launched soon.” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.