Monday, 11 April 2022 – Mwende has taken to social media to market her kinyozi business by showing men what to expect when they go to get services.

At Mwende’s kinyozi, located near Kamakis, ladies entertain clients by twerking for them while dressed in seductive attires.

Although she denied that she offers sex services at her famous Kinyozi during a recent interview with local media, we understand that the ladies she has employed are allowed to have sex with clients at an extra fee in the massage room.

Watch these juicy videos she posted to entice men.

