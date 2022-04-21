Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – Former Presidential candidate Mwalimu Mohamed Abdi Dida has revealed the character of people Deputy President William Ruto has been meeting as he prepares to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

In a social media post on Thursday, Dida said while former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is meeting global leaders and economists who can bring change in Kenya, Ruto is meeting warlords and dictators whose motto is destruction and poverty.

He further said Ruto even has phone number of Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony and can call him any minute to destroy Kenya.

“HE Raila met with world leaders and made important agreements to advance his post-revolutionary work. He met with a military leader and visited Hitler’s grave. He even had Joseph Kony’s phone number. Kenya needs to be saved. This is an important message to all Kenyans,” Dida warned.

