Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – Former President Mwai Kibaki has died. His death was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta during an address to the nation at State House, Nairobi.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was among the first top leaders to eulogize Kibaki and sent condolences to his family.

In his eulogy, Raila praised Kibaki’s leadership, saying it was the kind that brought joy as well as economic freedom to the country.

“Kibaki is arguably the best president Kenya has ever had. Cool, humorous, hardworking and focused. President Mwai Kibaki will be remembered for initiating economic and infrastructural transformation and ensuring the completion of the constitutional reforms process,” stated Raila.

This comes even as Raila fell out with Kibaki after the 2002 elections but later reunited after the 2007 elections where he served as the Prime Minister.

According to the ODM Leader, Kibaki was his hero in the way he motivated his ministers and inspired him when he became the Prime Minister.

The Kenyan DAILY POST