Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 25, 2022 – Former Dagoretti South Member of Parliament, Dennis Waweru, is among thousands of Kenyans who trooped to Parliament Buildings to view the body of the late former President Mwai Kibaki.

Kibaki, who served as Kenya’s President between 2002 and 2013, died on Friday after what his family described as a long illness.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Monday morning, Waweru who is among the proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI), eulogised Kibaki as a man of character but admitted that he was against BBI.

“I was among the pioneers of BBI, and I can tell it as it is.”

“President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and Mwai Kibaki almost fell apart over BBI and this was a great advantage to Deputy President Dr. William Samoei Ruto,” Waweru said.

“And that is the main reason why William Samoei Ruto and his UDA brigade have been mentioning Mwai Kibaki in their political rallies and campaigns because they knew he was on their side when it comes to BBI,” Waweru added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST