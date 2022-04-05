Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s eldest son, Jimmy Kibaki, has finally revealed what his father advised him when he told him that he is joining politics.

Speaking on Monday when he met Democratic Party delegates from Nyeri County, Jimmy said he has a very close relationship with his father who now resides in the posh Muthaiga Estate in Nairobi.

Jimmy said after serving for 38 years as the Othaya Member of Parliament, Kibaki asked him whether he wanted to continue to serve the people of Othaya with a great commitment just as he had done.

He said his father asked him whether he would accept a clarion call to serve the people of Othaya as their Member of Parliament.

He said he replied with a yes since he wanted to empower the people without necessarily having to be their national leader.

Jimmy said after he accepted to work for the Othaya people, his father gave him a list of people he should work with to achieve the mission of empowering his constituents.

He said his father told him to work with women leaders and empower them since they were behind his success when he was an MP, a Vice President, leader of the opposition, and even when he won the Presidency in 2002.

