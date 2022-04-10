Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 10, 2022 – Makueni County Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jr., has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta against short-changing former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka when choosing Azimio La Umoja Movement‘s running mate in August.

Mutula, who spoke with one of the local dailies on Saturday, said credible reports are indicating that Uhuru and Raila Odinga want to elect another person rather than Kalonzo as a running mate of the coalition.

Reacting to the reports, Mutula maintained that it is obvious that Kalonzo Musyoka is the one who deserves the slot and cannot be denied the position.

“There is generally, a scheme to deny Kalonzo the Running Mate Position”, Mutula has said.

According to Mutula, the schemers are convinced that Kalonzo will not deliver due to emerging factors that are currently at play.

Mutula has however warned Azimio to brave for a major failure if they fail to choose Kalonzo as Raila Odinga’s deputy in August.

